Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Wont play Monday
Bortuzzo (lower body) flew back to St.Louis and won't play Monday in Winnipeg.
No word on the extent of Bortuzzo's injury but having to fly back home certainly isn't a good sign. The 29-year-old defenseman has one goal in five games and even when healthy he shouldn't be on your fantasy radar.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Scores in Saturday's win•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Eligible to return•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Suspended for first game of 2018-19•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Will hear from league•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Likely to suit up Friday•
-
Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Clean MRI, return date still pushed back•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.