Bortuzzo was dealing with a MCL sprain at the end of the year, but will be able to avoid surgery, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Bortuzzo was frequently held out of practice, but continued to suit up for the Blues on a nightly basis. The blueliner set career highs in goals (four), assists (nine) and shots (76) this year. Not exactly an offensively-mind talent, the 28-year-old is unlikely to provide much in terms of fantasy value out of leagues that utilize hits (121) and blocks (108).