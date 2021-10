Thomas notched an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Thomas has gotten on the scoresheet in four of five games so far, recording five assists. He earned a secondary helper on Vladimir Tarasenko's first goal of the game Monday. Thomas has added a plus-4 rating and three shots on net so far -- without much production outside of assists, he's still a fringe option in standard fantasy formats, especially since he's stuck in a third-line role.