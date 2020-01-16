Blues' Robert Thomas: Adds pair of helpers in OT loss
Thomas registered a pair of assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
Thomas earned the secondary assist on Justin Faulk's first-period power-play goal, and later set up Alexander Steen in the third. The 20-year-old has three multi-point efforts in his last seven games. He's up to 27 points, 54 shots and a plus-13 rating through 43 contests overall.
