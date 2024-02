Thomas had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Edmonton.

Thomas' career-best season continues as he posts his second three-plus point night in the last three games. He's been a bit boom or bust throughout the season, but when he's on, he's a freight train. In his last ten games, Thomas has five multi-point games, aided by his power-play prowess. He's got nine points on the man advantage during that stretch.