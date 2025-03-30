Thomas notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.

The 25-year-old center produced his fourth straight multi-point performance by helping to set up tallies by Zachary Bolduc in the first period and Pavel Buchnevich in the third. Thomas has gotten onto the scoresheet in nine of the last 10 games, erupting for two goals and 17 points in that span as the Blues try to lock up a playoff spot. He needs one more goal to reach 20 for the third time in his career, and is two points away from his third 70-point campaign.