Bleus GM Doug Armstrong said Monday that Thomas (thumb) will be re-evaluated in four weeks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Thomas will remain on injured reserve as he recovers from the fractured thumb he suffered Feb. 6. Early April appears to be his most likely return date at this point. Meanwhile, the Blues are short on depth up the middle, as Tyler Bozak (upper body) is still out for a few more games, and both Ivan Barbashev (ankle) and Jacob De La Rose (lower body) are out long-term.