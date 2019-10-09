Blues' Robert Thomas: Back at practice
Thomas (upper body) returned to practice Wednesday, but won't play Thursday against the Senators, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Thomas will miss a third consecutive game, but his recovery appears to be trending in the right direction. Once healthy, the 20-year-old forward will return to a middle-six role and a spot on one of St. Louis' power-play units.
