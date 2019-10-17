Thomas (upper body) will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Vancouver, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Thomas suffered an upper-body injury during the Blues' season opener that forced him to miss the team's next five games, but he's now healthy and ready to return to a bottom-six role against the Canucks. The 20-year-old totaled nine goals and 33 points in 70 games last campaign.