Blues' Robert Thomas: Bags hat trick in finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thomas scored three goals in Thursday's 5-3 win over Utah.
With the Blues down 2-1 midway through the second period, Thomas got rolling by potting two tallies in less than three minutes, before wrapping up the scoring late in the third with an empty netter. It was the second career hat trick for Thomas, both coming in April this season, and through 64 contests on the campaign he delivered 25 goals and 64 points, the third straight season in which he's produced at a point-a-game pace.
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