Blues' Robert Thomas: Breaks point drought
Thomas assisted on both Blues goals in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.
Thomas had gone pointless with a minus-4 rating in his previous five contests before being one of the Blues' top performers in this game. He has 22 points in 52 contests, though he could be encouraged to shoot more, with only 57 shots on goal this season. The first-round pick from 2017 has put together a solid rookie year while skating mostly bottom-six minutes.
