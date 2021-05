Thomas notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Ducks.

Thomas earned the secondary helper on Robert Bortuzzo's third-period goal, which stood as the game-winner. The 21-year-old Thomas is heating up late in the year with four points in his last six contests. The center has managed 12 points, 18 shots and a plus-2 rating in 27 outings, mainly in a middle-six role with second-unit power-play time.