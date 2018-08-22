Blues' Robert Thomas: Cleared for prospect tournament
Thomas (leg) will be in action for the Blues at the Traverse City tournament.
Thomas was previously held out of a prospect camp for precautionary reasons, but appears to be good to go. The center will get a serious look during training camp and could earn a spot in the 23-man roster for Opening Night against Winnipeg.
