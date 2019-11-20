Thomas earned the lone assist on Oscar Sundqvist's shorthanded goal during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Since Vladimir Tarasenko went down with a shoulder injury, Thomas has seen his role increase with the Blues. The shorthanded assist against Tampa Bay gives Thomas five points in 17 games, so there's still work to do if the 20-year-old wants to be viewed as a reliable fantasy asset in 2019-20.