Blues' Robert Thomas: Collects shorthanded assist
Thomas earned the lone assist on Oscar Sundqvist's shorthanded goal during Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.
Since Vladimir Tarasenko went down with a shoulder injury, Thomas has seen his role increase with the Blues. The shorthanded assist against Tampa Bay gives Thomas five points in 17 games, so there's still work to do if the 20-year-old wants to be viewed as a reliable fantasy asset in 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.