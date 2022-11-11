Thomas recorded two assists in the Blues' 5-3 win over San Jose on Thursday.

Thomas has two goals and nine points in 12 games this season. He set a high bar in 2021-22 with 77 points in 72 contests and hasn't been quite able to match that pace this time around. To be fair to him though, the Blues as a whole have struggled offensively, so it's not just him. This is just the fourth time this season that St. Louis has scored at least three goals.