Thomas notched two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Penguins.

The teenage rookie has now picked up two goals and seven points over the last eight games, putting him firmly on the fantasy radar for GMs looking for late-season reinforcements. Thomas isn't yet a consistent performer -- he's got three multi-point efforts and four goose eggs over that stretch -- but as long as he keeps seeing time with the man advantage, his overall production could be solid.