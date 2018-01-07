Blues' Robert Thomas: Continues to light up juniors
Thomas has accrued 20 goals and 46 points through 27 games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League.
The 18-year-old pivot put up 16 goals and 66 points through 66 games last campaign, so seeing an increase in his knack for lighting the lamp is exciting for the Blues. On the recent IIHF World Junior Championship stage, Thomas compiled one goal and five assists through seven games. Thomas excels at each level he's placed at, so don't be surprised if he gets a few games at the AHL level if his junior squad exits playoffs in time.
