Blues' Robert Thomas: Contributes 20th assist
Thomas notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.
Thomas set up Alexander Steen at 5:45 of the first period for the opening tally. The 20-year-old is set for a minor increase in production -- his 28 points in 46 games puts him just five shy of matching his rookie-year output. Thomas has added 56 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating while mostly skating in a third-line role.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.