Thomas notched an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Flames.

Thomas set up Alexander Steen at 5:45 of the first period for the opening tally. The 20-year-old is set for a minor increase in production -- his 28 points in 46 games puts him just five shy of matching his rookie-year output. Thomas has added 56 shots on goal and a plus-8 rating while mostly skating in a third-line role.