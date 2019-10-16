Thomas (upper body) said he may play Thursday against the Canucks if he's cleared by doctors, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Thomas continues to skate as an extra in practice, and he said he'll meet with the team doctors to assess whether he's ready to go. The 20-year-old will likely play on the third line if he's healthy. His practice capacity during Thursday's morning skate will be more revealing about Thomas' game-time status.