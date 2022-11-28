Thomas won't play Monday against Dallas because of a lower-body injury, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Thomas is listed as day-to-day after being hurt in Saturday's game against Florida. He had been heating up, with two goals and 10 assists in his past 10 games, following a sluggish start to the season. Ivan Barbashev is projected to take Thomas' place between Pavel Buchnevich and Vladimir Tarasenko.