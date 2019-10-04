Blues' Robert Thomas: Dealing with upper-body issue
Thomas (upper body) didn't practice Friday and will be reevaluated Saturday morning, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Thomas dealt with a wrist injury over the summer and it cut into his training camp, but it's unclear if this is related. He's considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Stars. If he can't go, expect either Oskar Sundqvist or Alex Steen to fill in on the third line, and according to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Robby Fabbri would replace Thomas on the power play.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.