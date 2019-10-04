Thomas (upper body) didn't practice Friday and will be reevaluated Saturday morning, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Thomas dealt with a wrist injury over the summer and it cut into his training camp, but it's unclear if this is related. He's considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game versus the Stars. If he can't go, expect either Oskar Sundqvist or Alex Steen to fill in on the third line, and according to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Robby Fabbri would replace Thomas on the power play.