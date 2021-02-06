Thomas left in the first period of Saturday's game against the Coyotes with an upper-body injury and won't return, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Prior to his departure, Thomas logged 3:05 of ice time and fired three shots on net, scoring his first goal of the year in the process. It looked like he fell on his left wrist after being tripped up by Coyotes forward Nick Schmaltz. Head coach Craig Berube may have a better update following the game. Thomas underwent wrist surgery following the 2018-19 postseason, so it's certainly worth keeping an eye on.