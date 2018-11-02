Thomas set up two even-strength goals in Thursday's 5-3 home win over the Golden Knights.

Thomas can play in two more NHL games before the Blues would have to decide whether to send him back to junior or initiate the first year of the prospect's entry-level contract. Suffice it to say, the 19-year-old bagging two apples in this big road win over Vegas will help his case to stick around St. Louis.

