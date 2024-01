Thomas notched two assists and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Thomas has gotten back to his playmaking ways lately, racking up eight assists over his last seven contests. He's gone nine games without a goal, but he's still on pace to top his previous bests in all the overall scoring categories. The center has 16 goals, 33 helpers, 93 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 46 appearances.