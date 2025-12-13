Thomas logged two assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Thomas has three goals and three helpers during a four-game point streak. The 26-year-old is up to 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) with 42 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 29 appearances this season. He continues to be a strong playmaker in a top-line role, but he's behind the pace he'd need to reach the 80-point mark for the third straight campaign.