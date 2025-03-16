Thomas notched two assists, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Wild.

Thomas had an 11-game point streak between Feb. 2 and March 5, but he followed it up with a pair of scoreless outings. He's since bounced back with three assists over his last two contests, with helpers going to Jake Neighbours and Jordan Kyrou in Saturday's win. For the season, Thomas is at 17 goals, 37 assists, 119 shots on net, 41 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 55 appearances.