Blues' Robert Thomas: Earns first postseason assist
Thomas registered an assist and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 win over the Jets in Game 2 of their first-round series.
The rookie needed just two contests to earn a postseason point, consistent with the 0.47 points-per-game pace he produced in the regular season. Thomas is skating on the third line, so his chances to produce offense will be limited, but with the next two games in St. Louis, he may find himself in more favorable situations as coach Craig Berube takes advantage of the last change.
