Thomas logged two assists, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Wild.

Thomas helped out on the last two goals of Pavel Buchnevich's hat trick. It's been a good run for Thomas lately -- he has three goals and nine assists over his last nine outings. The 23-year-old center is up to 60 points (16 tallies, 44 helpers), 18 power-play points, 96 shots on net, 22 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 64 contests overall.