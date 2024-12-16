Thomas scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Thomas has a seven-game point streak spanning all of December. He has four multi-point efforts in that span, racking up a total of four goals and nine assists. The 25-year-old center is up to six goals, 23 points, 39 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 20 appearances. While he still has a pass-first mentality, fantasy managers should have no problem finding room for a point-per-game center in their lineups.