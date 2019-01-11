Blues' Robert Thomas: Exits due to injury
Thomas won't return to Thursday's game against the Canadiens due to an upper-body injury.
Thomas suffered his injury when he crashed into the boards behind Montreal's net midway through the first period of Thursday's contest. The severity of his injury has yet to be revealed, but another update on his status should surface ahead of Saturday's matchup with Dallas.
