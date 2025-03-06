Thomas scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Kings.

Thomas tied the game at 2-2 late in the second period with the tally. It also extended his point streak to 11 contests, a span in which he has five goals and 10 assists. This was his first game during the heater in which he failed to record a helper. The 25-year-old playmaker is at 17 goals, 51 points (10 on the power play), 118 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 51 outings in 2024-25.