Thomas scored an empty-net goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Thomas ultimately finished off the scoring after the Blues couldn't set up Kevin Hayes for a hat trick. Thomas has two goals in as many games in November. The 24-year-old center is up to three tallies, seven points, 19 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through nine contests overall. He's been one of the Blues' better players in fantasy, though he'll need to keep his shot volume elevated since he doesn't add much physical play.