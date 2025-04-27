Thomas scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 4.

Thomas has racked up five points over his last two games. The 25-year-old scored an insurance tally in the third period of Sunday's win, helping the Blues pull even in the series, which is tied 2-2. The center has two goals, four assists, seven shots on net, seven hits and an even plus-minus rating over four playoff contests. Thomas will try to carry over his success from home ice as the series shifts back to Winnipeg for Game 5 on Wednesday.