Thomas scored a power-play goal and placed two shots on net in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey.

Thomas lit the lamp with a man advantage late in the opening period to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead. Overall, the 26-year-old center has four goals, 14 points and 29 shots on goal through 20 games this year. While he hasn't registered an assist in his last four games, Thomas' twine finder Wednesday is an encouraging sign that Thomas has a shot to produce most nights offensively. He has eight points in 12 games since his return from an upper-body injury in early November. When healthy, Thomas is the safest St. Louis forward to roster in fantasy and thrives in point-based formats. He's a tick behind the pace necessary to reach the 80-point mark, which he has hit in each of the past two seasons. Regardless, Thomas should be rostered in fantasy despite the sluggish start from the Blues as a whole.