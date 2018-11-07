Blues' Robert Thomas: Finished tryout on high note
Thomas dished out an assist and recorded a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Thomas showed his acute hockey sense by dishing the puck through traffic to David Perron, who found Robby Fabbri for the team's second goal. The 19-year-old will finish his nine-game NHL tryout with four assists in nine games while averaging 9:25 per contest. His game only got better through the stint, so it's highly unlikely the team sends him back to Canadian junior.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...