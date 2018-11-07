Thomas dished out an assist and recorded a plus-1 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Thomas showed his acute hockey sense by dishing the puck through traffic to David Perron, who found Robby Fabbri for the team's second goal. The 19-year-old will finish his nine-game NHL tryout with four assists in nine games while averaging 9:25 per contest. His game only got better through the stint, so it's unlikely the team sends him back to Canadian junior.