Thomas dished out an assist, three shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 24:04 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win versus the Kings.

The 24-year-old center has proven he's a true No. 1 center this season now that Ryan O'Reilly is in Nashville. Thomas has averaged 20:59 of ice time this season, recording 17 goals and 52 points -- 10 on the power play -- through 48 games. He's currently riding a five-game point streak with one game to play before the All-Star Game, which he will participate in.