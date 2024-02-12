Thomas scored a power-play goal and added three assists, two with the man advantage, in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Canadiens.

After helping to set up Jordan Kyrou for what proved to be the game-winner in the first period, Thomas took control with three points in the third. The 24-year-old has four multi-point performances in the last eight games, a stretch in which he's racked up two goals and 13 points. Thomas remains on pace for a career-best campaign with 18 goals -- two short of the career-high 20 he set in 2021-22.