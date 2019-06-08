Blues' Robert Thomas: Game-time call for Game 6
Coach Craig Berube labeled Thomas (undisclosed) a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 6 versus the Bruins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Thomas skated as the right wing on the third line during Saturday's practice, suggesting he's in a good position to make a return after missing the last four contests of the series. He owns just one goal and six points during 20 postseason contests, so he may not be a huge factor even if available.
