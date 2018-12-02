Thomas scored his second career goal Saturday in a 6-1 road loss to the Coyotes.

Thomas was in the right place at the right time, as he put just enough lumber on Jay Bouwmeester's point shot to change the puck's direction and watch it skip into the cage. Lauded for his two-way acumen, the 19-year-old rookie is up to eight points through 20 games, but he's only averaging 12:46 of ice time. The Blues understandably don't want to overwhelm the prospect as he adjusts to the rigors of the NHL.