Thomas provided a goal and an assist in a 7-5 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Thomas enjoyed his fourth multi-point game over his last five contests, giving him three goals and 10 points in that span. That's pushed him up to 13 goals and 37 points in 33 outings this year. The 24-year-old already established himself as a great top-line forward over the previous two campaigns, during which he supplied 38 goals and 142 points in 145 appearances, but Thomas seems to have found another level this season and could comfortably surpass his career high of 77 points.