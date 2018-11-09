Thomas will play his 10th NHL game Friday against the Sharks and will slot into the second power play, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

By playing in his 10th NHL contest, Thomas will burn a year off his entry-level contract. That means it's likely the 19-year-old stays with the Blues all season, but he can still be sent back to the OHL at any point. He's averaging just 9:25 per game, but work on the power play will give him more opportunities and be another test of his potential. With four assists in nine games and work on the second line, Thomas could be a value play in daily formats.