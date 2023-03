Thomas tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Kraken.

Thomas got St. Louis on the board with a shorthanded tally in the second period. He'd later pick up an assist on Pavel Buchnevich's goal late in the third. Thomas had just one point, an assist, in five games coming into Tuesday's contest. He's now up to 51 points (14 goals, 37 assists) through 57 games this season.