Thomas scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Avalanche.

Thomas tied the game at 1-1 in the second period and then set up Jordan Kyrou's quick strike in the third. With two multi-point efforts in his last three games, Thomas' offense may be coming around after an unsteady start to the campaign. The 23-year-old center is up to three goals, eight assists, 22 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 14 contests.