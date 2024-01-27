Thomas scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Thomas tallied in the second period on a deflection of a Scott Perunovich shot. In the third, Thomas set up the first of Pavel Buchnevich's two goals to tie the game at 3-3. This was Thomas' fourth multi-point effort in the last 10 contests, though he's been mostly a playmaker with a goal and nine assists in that span. For the season, the center has 51 points, 95 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 47 appearances.