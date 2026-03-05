Thomas scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Thomas has back-to-back two-point games since he returned from a leg injury. The 26-year-old center has added five shots on net and a plus-3 rating in those contests. For the season, he's up to 13 goals, 37 points, 65 shots, 25 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 44 outings. This was the Blues' last game before the trade deadline -- if he's not dealt, he'll continue his top-line role when they face the Sharks on Friday night.