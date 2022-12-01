Thomas (lower body) says he is good to go Thursday against Carolina, according to Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Thomas missed Monday's tilt against Dallas. He had his five-game points streak come to an end Saturday and has four goals and 19 points in 21 games this season.
More News
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Might be back Thursday•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Day-to-day with lower-body injury•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Goal and assist in win•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Collects two assists Thursday•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Provides two assists•
-
Blues' Robert Thomas: Signs eight-year extension•