Thomas (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Sunday's Game 6 against the visiting Bruins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Thomas has missed the past four games of the series since he was hit hard by Bruins defenseman Torey Krug in Game 1, but will make his return to the lineup. With Ivan Barbashev suspended for Sunday's game, it's likely that the Blues will be content with the same lineup they had for Game 5, and insert Thomas in Barashev's place. It may be risky to roll out the 19-year-old in DFS, considering his recent injury and the fact that he has just six points in 20 postseason contests.