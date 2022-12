Thomas produced an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Golden Knights.

Thomas set up Pavel Buchnevich's goal just 39 seconds into the second period. The 23-year-old Thomas has gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of 12 games in December, earning four goals and eight assists while maintaining a top-six role. The center has eight tallies, 23 helpers, 47 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 33 appearances overall.