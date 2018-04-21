Blues' Robert Thomas: Having terrific playoff for OHL Hamilton
Thomas picked up a goal and two assists in OHL Hamilton's 7-1 Game 2 win over Kingston on Friday.
After posting three assists in Game 1 on Wednesday, Thomas was up to his old tricks on Friday. He now has points in 10 of Hamilton's 12 playoff contests thus far. The 20th overall pick in last June's draft, Thomas has seen his stock rise substantially this year. Once viewed as a prospect with a limited offensive ceiling, Thomas now looks like a lock to fill a top-six role at the NHL level. He could be playing in St. Louis as soon as this coming fall. Thomas is one of the top prospects in the entire league.
